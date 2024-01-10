Animal Humane New Mexico is starting off the new year with a discount on adoptions for all pets ages 6 months and older. For its “New Year, New Boo” campaign, the shelter is offering donation-based adoptions now through Jan. 24 on a pay-what-you-can basis.

Also this month, the shelter is running its Bone Appetit program. On Saturday, Jan. 13, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., La Salita will be giving 15% of all proceeds to Animal Humane. The program will be run once a month throughout 2024, featuring various restaurants, breweries, and other Albuquerque businesses.

Animal Humane’s adoptable pet of the week is Pluma. Pluma is an approximately 4-year-old terrier/Staffordshire bull mix who is ready to find a loving home. The happy and easy-going girl is eager to share her tail wags, big smile, and snuggles. Pluma is short but strong, weighing in at around 60 pounds; the pup is a true New Mexican “lowrider.” Pluma would do best as an only dog, but Animal Humane is always open to meet and greets with current pets. Pluma is available for adoption now at Animal Humane’s Main Campus.

Pluma on New Mexico Living

Pluma on New Mexico Living 3

Pluma on New Mexico Living 2

To view adoptable dogs at Animal Humane, click here. To view adoptable cats at Animal Humane, click here.

Animal Humane has its main location on Virginia Street and its westside center on Coors Boulevard. The shelter is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For those who would like to get involved but are unable to adopt, Animal Humane is always accepting donations, supplies, and volunteers. To learn more about opportunities to help, click here.