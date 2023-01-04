January is ‘National Walk your Dog’ month, so what better way to bond with your pet than to get outside? If you don’t have a four-legged friend, Animal Humane New Mexico can help out with that.

Pet of the week: Libby

Gender: Female

Breed: Shepherd

3 years old, Adult

Location: Shelter, Kennel #4

She is leashed trained

Adoption Fee $100.00

If you’re not quite ready to adopt a pet you can sign up to become a volunteer dog walker. They offer shifts 7 days a week from mornings to afternoons that can fit any schedule. This not only benefits their dogs but also individuals to promote a healthier lifestyle. Regular walks are great to know to help relieve stress.

Animal Humane New Mexico is no longer conducting adoptions by appointment at their Main Campus Location. Those interested in adopting can stop by during business hours from Tuesday – Saturday to the adoptable pets. Their Westside Adoption Center remains open 7-days-a-week and offers walk-ins as well. For more information, visit animalhumanenm.org.