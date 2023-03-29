Finding that forever, four-legged friend. If you’re looking to adopt a pup head-on down to Animal Humane New Mexico. Rio Rancho Animal Welfare invited Animal Human to its annual Eggs & Beggin Pet Palooza.

This event will be located at Campus Park and will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They’ll have photos with the Easter Bunny, a pet parade, an Easter egg hunt & more. They will also have adoptable dogs and a table at the event.

If you would like to adopt a pet all you need to bring is your driver’s license and pay the adoption fee.

Pet of the week: Loki