Animal Humane talked about how you can bring home a pet, as well as other resources and events they have going on this month.

Find Your Soul-Mutt during their Valentine’s Day Adoption Special. From Feb. 11 – 14, all adult dogs (6 months and older) will have adoption fees of only $14. All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, health checked, and loved. Meet your new BFF at either AHNM’s Westside or Main Location no appointment is required. Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Closed from 1-2 p.m. for lunch.

On Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., they will kick off the Find Your Soul-Mutt Adoption Special with their friends from KISS 97.3, With a dog-kissing booth and friendly family portraits provided by Mobile Mall Glam Shots. For a $10 donation, you can get 1 fab print of your photo session.

Pet of the Week: Evelyn

Female

Age: 2 years old

American Pit Bull Terrier

Adoption fee: $100.00

For more information visit animalhumanenm.org.