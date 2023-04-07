The annual “NMLuvsPets Day” is right around the corner. ‘NMLuvsPets’ is a one-day awareness campaign to coordinate a statewide giving day to increase awareness and raise funds for Animal Welfare groups across the state of New Mexico.

April 11 marks the annual NMLuvsPets Giving Day. Animal Humane invites the community and 12 other shelters statewide across six different counties in raising funds and awareness. To discuss the importance of supporting Animal Welfare Institutions, like Animal Humane, and lifesaving donations support.

Pet of the Day: Wanda

Female

Shepherd

2 years Old, Adult

Adoption fee: $100.00

Celebrate the love for our community’s pets by donating today, see participating organizations and make a gift at NMLuvsPets.org.