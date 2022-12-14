Animal Humane New Mexico takes a vital part of its mission to humane education by hosting the ‘Winter Story & Crafy’ event this Saturday, Dec. 17. Since 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico has been serving our state’s cats and dogs each year – providing vital resources for pets and pet owners in the land of enchantment.

Winter Story & Craft Time event will be Saturday 17 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The community is invited to a fun-filled festive story time and winter craft workshop. All ages are welcome.

Pet of the Week: Domino

Male

1 year alone

Australian Cattle Dog – English Setter

Shelter, Kennel #8

Adoption Fee $150.00

Animal Humane is no longer conducting adoptions by appointment at their Main Campus Location. Those interested in adopting can stop by during business hours from Tuesday – Saturday to meet a four-legged friend. Their Westside Adoption Center remains open 7-days-a-week and offers walk-ins as well. For more information, visit animalhumanenm.org.