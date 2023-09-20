On Sunday, September 24, Animal Humane will be hosting a one-hour ‘Stretch & Stack for Pets‘ yoga class led by Bliss in the City. Individuals of all skill levels are invited to come take part in the event and maybe even meet a new fur-ever friend.

The yoga class will take place at The Center at Animal Humane from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Following the class, The Blend will cater mini pancakes, fruit, coffee, and more. Community members can attend just the yoga for $20, just the breakfast for $10, or both for $25.

The day before the yoga event, on Saturday, September 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Animal Humane New Mexico will be at Sport Systems for an adoption and registration event for the shelter’s Doggie Dash and Dawdle.

Animal Humane’s adoptable pet of the week is Lotus. She is an approximately one-year-old Siberian Huskey cross who weighs roughly 50 pounds. Lotus has a lot of energy and loves to go on adventures. Lotus’ stunning blue eyes match her sweet personality. Lotus is friendly with all people and would do great in a home where she can get a lot of playtime. She is available for adoption at Animal Humane’s main campus.

Lotus | Courtesy of Animal Humane New Mexico

To view adoptable dogs at Animal Humane, click here. To view adoptable cats at Animal Humane, click here.

Animal Humane has its main location on Virginia Street and its westside center on Coors Boulevard. The shelter is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For those who would like to get involved but are unable to adopt, Animal Humane is always accepting donations, supplies, and volunteers. To learn more about opportunities to help, click here.