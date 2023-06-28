As much as we love a good firework show on the 4th of July, that might not be the case for our four-legged friends. It’s no secret that loud noises can give your pet anxiety and fear. However, there are things we can do to ensure they stay safe while we are out celebrating.

Statistically, more pets are lost during the days surrounding 4th of July than at any other time of year! Animal Humane will share tips to help keep your pets safe & sound during the fun-filled holiday. Before the event, ensure all microchip information is up-to-date and pets are wearing collars with info tags; pet name, address & phone number. Keeping pets indoors to prevent accidental escape. Creating a safe haven for pets with noise sensitivity. Putting your pet in a bedroom or crate with white noise, windows blocked, and a long-lasting treat. Having vet records and photos of yourself with your pet in case you do need to reclaim is a must.

