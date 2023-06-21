The time is meow (now). Animal Humane’s Feline Fiesta is right around the corner bringing with it an epic night of “cat-tastic” events. Featuring an incredible collection of cat-inspired cinema from around the world, food trucks, and of course pet adoptions and more. It’s the “purr-perfect” event for cat and animal lovers in general.

The 4th annual Feline Fiesta takes place Friday, June 23 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. There will be cat films that have been sent from around the world. There will also be adoptable cats will be present. The festival begins at 4 p.m. Animal Humane’s Feline Fiesta is coming to a close. Visit FelineFiesta.org to donate and get involved MEOW.

Pet of the week: Dulce

Shepherd

1-year-old, Adult

Female

$100.00

Animal Humane is no longer conducting adoptions by appointment at their Main Campus & West Locations. Those interested in adopting can stop by during business hours from Tuesday – Saturday to meet a four-legged friend. Their Westside Adoption Center remains open 7-days-a-week and offers walk-ins as well. For more information or to see animals for adoption visit animalhumanenm.org.