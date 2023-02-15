February is National Pet Dental Health Month, and while that may sound pretty simple, double-checking your pet’s healthcare routine is always a good idea. Animal Humane provided tips for keeping our four-legged friends healthy.

Just like humans, pets who have healthy mouths live longer, happier lives. Discuss tips from the American Medical Veterinary Association and remind viewers during their next visit to the Veterinarian, to ask them to check their cat or dog’s teeth. If you notice your pet’s breath smelling bad, teeth cracking, falling out, etc., it might be time to take your pet to the vet.

Pet of the week: Nova

Female

Siberian Husky

1Year old Adult

Adoption Fee $100.00

Animal Humane is no longer conducting adoptions by appointment at their Main Campus Location. Those interested in adopting can stop by during business hours from Tuesday – Saturday to meet a four-legged friend. Their Westside Adoption Center remains open 7-days-a-week and offers walk-ins as well.