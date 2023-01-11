Not only is January National Train Your Dog month but for the second year in a row the Betty White Challenge at Animal Humane is back. The challenge honors the late and great actress while highlighting her love of animals and her work with various humane societies.

Animal Humane will be celebrating the ‘Betty White Challenge’ on January 17, which would have been Betty White’s 101 birthday. They will be posting on their social media, and they are also going to be raising money. If you could like to help you can donate before the challenge and even after by visiting animalhumanenm.org.

Pet of the week: Betty May

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years

American Pit Bull Terrier

Size: Large

For more information visit animalhumanenm.org.