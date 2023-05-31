Supporting our furry, four-legged friends with outstanding veterinary, social, and emotional care; that’s the mission of Animal Humane New Mexico. The shelter works to improve the lives of New Mexico’s cats and dogs through sheltering, adoption, humane education, and more.

They brought their pet of the week into the KRQE studio this morning – Eddy is looking to find his forever home.

Pet of the Week: Eddy

Shepherd-Siberian Husky

1-year-old Adult

Male

Adoption Fee $100.00

Animal Humane New Mexico’s 4th Annual Feline Fiesta begins tomorrow, June 1st. Through the entire month of June, people can participate in a wide variety of events including Kitten Yoga, an Online Silent Auction, Wine & Whiskers (a painting class hosted by a local winery, Vara), and the Feline Film Festival.

In honor of National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, help us celebrate the community’s love for all things feline and raise vital funds for NM’s homeless & at-risk cats & kittens. Every dollar raised sustains Animal Humane’s life-saving work and provides sterilization, vaccinations, and social & emotional support to pets in need.