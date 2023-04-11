April 11 marks the 3rd Annual NMLuvsPets Giving Day. Join Animal Humane and 12 shelters statewide across 6 different counties in raising funds and awareness. Discuss the importance of supporting animal welfare institutions, like Animal Humane, and the pets that donations support.

Celebrate your love for our community’s pets by donating. A generous donor will be matching all donations up to $2,000. See participating organizations and make a gift at NMLuvsPets.org.

Pet of the week: Apollo

Labrador Retriever

Size Large

1-year-old, Adult

Male

adoption Fee of $100.00

Supporting and improving the lives of New Mexico’s cats and dogs. That’s been the mission of Animal Humane New Mexico since 1965. They do this through a variety of ways including sheltering, adoptions, humane education, veterinary services, and more.