Supporting our local cats and dogs. Since 1965 Animal Humane New Mexico has worked to support every companion animal with outstanding veterinary, social, and emotional care and love and that mission remains true to this day.

Pet of the week: Andy

8 months old

Terrier

Male

Adoption fee: $100.00

Animal Humane New Mexico’s 4th Annual Feline Fiesta, proudly presented by Garcia Subaru North, is in full swing. Encourage viewers to get involved, donate and purchase Animal Humane swag in support of cats at FelineFiesta.org. By supporting Feline Fiesta, Garcia Subaru North has continued to display its dedication and passion for helping pets a proud tradition that has continued over many years. The Teams at Animal Humane and Garcia Subaru North are grateful for an incredible partnership and are working together for the better of New Mexico’s pets.