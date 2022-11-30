Animal Humane New Mexico works to place the state’s homeless pets into homes. It’s a mission that’s made possible by the generosity of the public and donations to the non-profit.

The adoption center is now open seven days a week at their main and westside campuses. People no longer need appointments to meet any of the animals for adoption. Hours are 10 a.m. -1 p.m. and 2 – 5:30 p.m.

Pet of the Week: Linus

Male

Labrador Retriever Mix

1-year-old Adult

Adoption Fee $100

Animal Humane’s ‘Giving Tuesday’ campaign raised over $55,000 for homeless pets. And in that spirit that is why they are calling Grateful Wednesday. For more information about donating or adopting a pet visit animalhumanenm.org.