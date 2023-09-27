Animal Humane New Mexico is working with Optum New Mexico to hold a yoga class at the shelter’s main campus. The event will take place on Sunday, October 15, starting at 10 a.m. The class will be a gentle flow yoga style, open to all experience levels, and will be done alongside the shelter’s senior pets.

Senior Medical Director with Optum Dr. Jaren Trost expresses how important it is to stay active in order to live a healthy lifestyle. Having a dog is a great way to get outside and get active. Not only are dogs great for physical health, but for mental health as well.

Animal Humane New Mexico’s adoptable pet of the week is Stretch. Stretch is an approximately five-month-old Anatolian Shepherd/Great Dane mix. The pup is about 40 pounds now and is expected to approximately double in size. Since Strech is still a young puppy, he would do best in a home with lots of stimulating activities and attention. Stretch is available for adoption at Animal Humane’s main campus.

Stretch | Courtesy of Animal Humane New Mexico

To view adoptable dogs at Animal Humane, click here. To view adoptable cats at Animal Humane, click here.

Animal Humane has its main location on Virginia Street and its westside center on Coors Boulevard. The shelter is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For those who would like to get involved but are unable to adopt, Animal Humane is always accepting donations, supplies, and volunteers. To learn more about opportunities to help, click here.