Bringing traditional Spanish music into today’s speakers is what Ana Maria does. She is a third-generation New Mexican who learned how to play Spanish music from her grandfather. Performing almost all of her life, she has refined and explored her sound to bring songs to life. On Friday, Ana Maria performed “A Ti Te Jusgara Dios,” was number one for the most requested song of the week on 98.1 KANW.

