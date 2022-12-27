Ana Maria, a 3rd generation musician, learned to play traditional Spanish music from her grandfather. She took that unique sound and formed her group “Sangre Latino” when she was only 19 years old and has continued to have a successful music career that has spanned more than two decades. Ana Maria played her original song ‘Nuevo Mexico Cierto” on New Mexico Living. If you want to learn more about Sangre Latino, you can follow Ana Maria on Facebook.

