They are saving lives by improving lung health.

The American Lung Association of New Mexico is the oldest non-profit within the state that is dedicated to education, advocacy, and research to help reduce the risks of lung disease diagnoses. They hold an event annually to bring awareness to their mission and it is called ‘Fight for Air Climb.’ Ryan Cangiolosi and John Waller stopped by New Mexico Living to give us the details about their event and what it means for our community.

You can go up the stairs just like the firefighters do in their training to benefit the association. It starts on April 9 at 9:00 a.m. To participate in the event and learn more about how you can help, click here.