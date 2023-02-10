American Home Furniture and Mattress has donated 40 twin-sized mattresses in partnership with Beds4Kidz. Beds4kidz is a Christian ministry in Albuquerque that collects, inspects, and donates beds to families in need.

Jack Freed, Marketing Manager at American Home Furniture and Mattress says that American Home Funiture and Mattress has been working with Beds4kidz for a handful of years; delivering used mattresses to the charity. Now they make donations of new mattresses to Beds4kidz throughout each year.

Beds4kidz is in need of a new truck to transport the mattresses. Lee Shaffer, Director of Operations at Beds4kidz, explains that the organization accepts mattress donations as well as monetary donations.

For more information, to donate, or to request a bed visit beds4kidz.org.