American Home Furniture and Mattress has been serving the New Mexico community for over 87 years. The company is excited to announce the launch of its new logo and an anthem contest.

With the business’ move into a new building, the owners decided it was time to rebrand. The company is leveling up many elements to give customers the best experience possible.

In line with the rebranding, American Home is holding an anthem contest to find its new jingle. The locally owned and operated business is looking for a jingle that reflects New Mexico’s culture. Submissions for the new song are due on December 31, 2023. The winner will get a $5,000 cash prize, and their song featured in American Home’s commercials; those who are interested can find out more at this link.

