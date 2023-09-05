The American Heart Association (AHA) will host its “New Mexico Heart Walk & 5K Heart Run” to raise funds and awareness for the organization’s lifesaving efforts. The AHA has been fighting heart disease and stroke throughout the United States for almost 100 years, becoming the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer organization for that cause.

The non-profit has been making a large impact throughout the nation, training millions in CPR, funding research, and reducing deaths from heart disease and stroke. “Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health, and share lifesaving resources,” says the AHA.

The New Mexico event will take place on Saturday, September 16, at the Avanyu Plaza at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. The 5K check-in time is 7:30 a.m., and the walk/run will begin at 8 a.m.

This year’s “Life is Why” event sponsor, Delta Dental of New Mexico, is working to teach the community about the importance of oral health on one’s overall health. Delta Dental has been in New Mexico since 1971 and is partnering with the AHA in an effort to make a positive impact on the health of New Mexicans.

No registration fee is required for the event, but participants are encouraged to donate to the AHA. To learn more about the event, click here; for a map of the 5K route, click here; and to register for the event, click here.

Those who do not want to participate in the walk/run but want to give to the AHA can volunteer for the event or donate online at this link.