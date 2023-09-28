The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is an organization that works to provide education, advocacy, and community throughout the state for those who have been affected by suicide. The organization is hosting its annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk on Saturday, September 30.

The volunteer-based organization educates the New Mexico community on how to identify suicide risk factors. The group also provides one-on-one suicide prevention services, raises funds, and supports loss survivors.

As of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2020 report, suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in New Mexico and the second leading cause for those ages ten to 34. The report also has New Mexico’s suicide rate as the fourth highest in the nation.

The event will kick off from Hoffmantown Church in Albuquerque, with check-in starting at 8:30 a.m. and the walk starting at 9:30 a.m. To register for the walk, click here.

For those who would like to contribute but are unable to participate, the foundation is taking donations at this link. Those who would like to volunteer to help out at the event can sign up at this link.