ALS New Mexico is a non-profit that works to support those affected by ALS in the state, providing comprehensive care, home modifications, financial assistance, and more. On Saturday, September 30, the organization will host its annual “New Mexico Walk to Defeat ALS.”

Each year, the non-profit’s walk honors those with ALS while raising funds for the cause. This year’s walk will kick off at the UNM Track and Soccer Complex, with the walk starting at 10 a.m. and check-in at 8:30 a.m. There is no registration fee for the walk.

To get involved, participants can join a walk team or take on the walk as an individual. The non-profit is also seeking corporate sponsors for the event, as well as a marching band to perform during the walk. For those who are unable to participate in person, donations are being accepted online, which will go toward the efforts of individual participants, teams, or directly to the New Mexico chapter.