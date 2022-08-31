The ALS Association NM Chapter works tirelessly to make sure those battling ALS and their families have the resources and support they need. They are hosting an awareness night to show how they remember and celebrate the lives of those who have fought against ALS.

Their next awareness night will be about Patrick Grange. Grange was a skilled soccer player who worked with the University of Illinois and the University of New Mexico. At the age of 28 he was diagnosed with ALS and passed 18 months later. Now each year ALS Association partners with local soccer clubs to highlight Patrick`s Legacy and remember his impact on the local soccer community. To learn more, visit their website.