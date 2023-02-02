The ALS Association New Mexico Chapter supports people living with ALS and their loved ones through services and education in their unending fight to find a cure for the disease. They bring their annual “Hearts on your Sleeve” Jeff Highlander memorial fashion show. The event not only showcases amazing fashion but is being held for a great cause.

Over the last seven years, Jill Sivage and a group of fierce ALS advocates have grown the event to be one of the best in the city. They use their passion for fashion to help those living with ALS. Open your heart this Valentine`s Day & Help those living with ALS. Join The ALS Association New Mexico Chapter for a night full of friends, fashion, and fun.

The Fashion show will be Thursday, Feb. 9, tickets are $150 per person and $1,500 for a table of 10. Which includes a three-course meal and a special drink made for this event. For more information visit their webpage.