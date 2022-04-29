They are hosting a golf tournament to support the New Mexico chapter. The ALS Association is the only non-profit health organization that solely fights again ALS.

The ‘Swing Fore A Cure Bud Nielson Memorial Golf Tournament‘ will be held on May 16 at the Santa Ana Golf Club. In 2008 Jamie Cox daughter of Bud Nielson learned about her father’s diagnosis. That led them to look for resources and with few options, ALS worked with them to find them solutions. They then built this golf tournament because they wanted to help grow the resources and services for those struggling.

There will be pro-athletes joining in on the action. For a full list of celebrity golfers, visit here. To get more information on the event and sponsorships, visit their website.