Alleviation Pain Relief center offers solutions for those suffering from medical causes or injuries.

Providing comfort and better quality of life with their revolutionary treatments.

Dealing effectively with chronic pain doesn’t have to involve medications or invasive procedures. Alleviation offers laser treatments, which is a laser light therapy that uses photo modulation, which takes very specific calibrated infrared frequencies of light and it delivers them into the tissue via laser. That reduces pain and inflammation and heals damaged tissue.

They also focus on chronic conditions, which gets rid of the pain as well as inflammation. Some other things they treat for chronic pain are arthritis, fibromyalgia, tendinitis, back neck pain, carpal tunnel, and plantar fasciitis. If you are curious about what other illnesses Alleviation can help with, you can call 505-659-4723 or visit their webpage at alleviationcenter.com.