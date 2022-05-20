Working to treat pain. The Alleviation-Pain Relief Center specializes in treating different types of pain, inflammation, and injuries.

They provide treatment by utilizing deep tissue laser therapy, a unique and effective way that treats ailments. They offer a number of treatments ranging from fibromyalgia to joint pain. Erin Brady Owner, explains that it reduces inflammation as well as heals the injured tissue at a faster rate than our bodies’ natural ability.

Each session can be singular or packaged. A single laser session is $50, a six-session package is $275, and 12 session package is $500. They also offer ‘brain health; service which is a package of 20 sessions of deep tissue laser therapy for brain health. This runs for $850. To schedule an appointment, visit www.alleviationcenter.com/.