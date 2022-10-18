Alleviation is a pain relief center that specializes in deep-tissue laser therapy. It’s a type of therapy that reduces pain and inflammation and heals damaged tissue at an increased rate in a non-invasive way.

Deep tissue laser therapy has been clinically proven to be beneficial in treating multiple conditions. This therapy is FDA-approved and is a pain-free treatment proven to decrease pain, reduce inflammation, and heal injured tissue 30-40% faster. Each light frequency is responsible for different things one is in charge of reducing the pain, another one reduces inflammation and lastly, one will help heal the tissue. Laser therapy can also help with mental health, such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, TBI, concussion, and brain injury, and has been proven to help with Alzheimer’s.

If you are curious about what other illnesses Alleviation can help with, you can call 505-659-4723 or visit their webpage at alleviationcenter.com.