Established in 2018, the Albuquerque Whiskey Society (AWS) is New Mexico’s “first and only whiskey education group.” The local whiskey group meets monthly to taste and learn about different whiskeys. To celebrate its five-year anniversary, the society is hosting its “Cheers to 5 Years!” event.

At least once a month, the non-profit group hosts an event. During September’s event, the AWS will have 18 different whiskey brands present for sampling. Alongside the whiskey will be a band, photo booth, and a large silent auction. The event will take place starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 16.

Through the event’s auction, the group will be raising money and awareness for human trafficking in the state; the gathering will raise funds for NM Dream Center, a group that executes prevention activities, victim outreach, services for survivors, support systems, and more to address human trafficking. This year, AWS is hoping to raise $10,000 for the cause.

The event will be held at El Pinto in Albuquerque, and attendees must be 21 years of age or older to attend. The cost of attending is $95, which is the society’s monthly dues for September. To learn more about the event or to buy tickets, click here.