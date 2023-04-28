Healing Hands International will have an event ‘Walk4Water‘ on May 6, 2023. Healing Hands International provides aid to poor countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Through several programs and initiatives they spearhead they are changing lives for the better around the world.

They have an event coming up to continue to help them in their efforts called ‘Walk4Water’ where people will be walking carrying water for four miles to experience what people experience just to get clean water and bring it back to their villages. This event is to help raise money to build water whales in poor countries. The event will be at 3100 La Orilla Road NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. and the event starts at 10 a.m.

For more information, to donate, or to register visit walk4water.