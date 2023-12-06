Honoring the best that the Duke City has to offer, Albuquerque The Magazine’s “Best of the City” event is back. The “Best of the City” list showcases the best of Albuquerque, as determined by city residents and magazine readers, and the event celebrates the list’s nominees.

This year’s event will be held on Friday, Dec. 8, starting at 6 p.m. at Revel Entertainment. It will be the 18th year that the magazine has created the list; 2023’s issue has 316 categories that each highlight the top five businesses in entertainment, dining, services, and more.

Each attendee will receive a free magazine copy to find out who this year’s winners are. Copies of the “Best of the City” list will be available to the general public starting on Saturday, Dec. 9.

To learn more about this year’s list and event, click here. Tickets cost $35 for general admission and $55 for VIP; to purchase tickets, click here.