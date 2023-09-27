For those who want to get their cardio done in a way that supports a worthy cause, the Safari Run is coming up in Albuquerque. The run is an annual event that raises funds to support a rural medical clinic in Kenya through the work of the local non-profit Global Health Partnerships (GHP).

Due to an ongoing drought in Kenya, GHP’s focus this year is treating malnutrition in children. Through training community health workers and providing extra medications and equipment, GHP is making a big impact on the health of Kenyans.

This year’s run will take place on Sunday, October 1, near the North Golf Course, with staging near the UNM Law School Parking Lot on Stanford. The family-friendly event will begin with a free running workshop taught by elite Kenyan runners at 8:30 a.m. The workshop will be followed by a 1K kid’s run at 9 a.m., along with an 8K race and a 5K walk/run at 9:30 a.m.

All participants will receive a hand-carved animal from Kenya. Those who cannot participate but would like to help out can donate to the cause at this link. Registration for the kid’s run is $10, and registration for 5K and 8K costs $35. To register for the run, click here.