ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ten 3 in Albuquerque was named as Travel Awaits ‘12 Restaurants with Amazing Views that our readers love.”

Ten 3 is 10,300 feet above sea level at the top of Sandia Peak. One of America’s most beautiful breathtaking dining experiences. Ten 3 has an experience anyone can enjoy, from fine dining to casually taking a break when hiking, they have you covered. Their bar area is first come first serve and provides views of the Sangre De Cristo Mountains. They are open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, Thursday -Sunday from 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

