By developing strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base, the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) and the New Mexico Economic Development Department are sharpening iron with iron. The outreach and support from the groups help the Duke City grow into a prosperous and inclusive economy, elevating the standard of living for everyone.

With the holiday season here, the economic alliance encourages community members to be mindful when shopping for gifts and to consider shopping to support local small businesses rather than larger corporations. Shopping from small businesses like the recommended Rude Boy Cookies and Mata G Vegetarian Kitchen helps money stay within the community.

The state of New Mexico offers a program called New Mexico True to boost businesses that make and sell local products. The program provides a hub for community members to find local businesses to shop from.

AREA is offering a survey to help them better reach out to and serve local businesses. The alliance is trying to gather information on what would best help small businesses grow and is asking for input from community members who own local businesses. To take the survey, click here.