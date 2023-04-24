ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With summer coming up, people are ready for vacations. Albuquerque was named one of the Best Places to Travel to in 2023, by Money Magazine.

The list also includes international destinations like Barcelona, Spain; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Money says destinations on the list give travelers ” incredible bang for their buck, and to take out all the guesswork.” Money’s spotlight article on Albuquerque notes the city “boasts public art, day spas and much more.”

Businesses and landmarks spotlighted in the feature were Old Town, Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, and the Sawmill Market. See Money’s full list of best travel destinations in 2023.