The Museum of Indian Arts and Culture is working with the Museum of International Folk Art to offer its Winter Glow Holiday Stroll once again. With farolitos lining the walkways to both museums, holiday ornament-making, sweet treats, and more, the event is fun for the whole family.

The stroll will take place on Friday, Dec. 15, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with free admission throughout the duration of the event. The lineup of events is as follows:

Holiday ornament decorating & art activities – Education Classroom

Decorate our Christmas tree – Milner Plaza

Holiday Pueblo meal by Crespin Family Caterers – Meem Auditorium

Cloud Eagle Dancers (Jemez Pueblo) – Milner Plaza & Lloyd Kiva New Gallery

Ehren Kee Natay (Diné/Kewa) storytelling – O’Keefe Theatre

Jacob Shije (Santa Clara Pueblo) live performance – Lloyd Kiva New Gallery

A visit from Santa Claus & lighting of farolitos at dusk

