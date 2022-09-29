They are getting ready to hit the stage. This is the latest production in the Albuquerque Little Theatre (ALT) line-up. A piece originally written by William Luce will follow the 19th-century poet, Emily Dickinson as she recollects her past works, diaries, and letters.

The play is set to remember the home of Dickinson in Amherst, Massachusetts that will showcase the pain and joy of her secluded life. Rhonda Lewis Actress from Albuquerque Little Theatre explains, that the play will weave poetry into telling the story of Emily Dickinsons’ life. Lewis also won an award for best actress for her last performance in this role.

Albuquerque Little Theatre will be having seven different showtimes for the production of The Belle of Amherst. Tickets will be $15. According to ALT, they require attendees to wear masks, a full list of their COVID policy can be found here. To learn more, visit https://albuquerquelittletheatre.org/.

Showtimes: