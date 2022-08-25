The Albuquerque Little Theatre currently presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” which condenses the British writer’s 37 plays into one. Actors Ryan Jason Cook and Daniel Cornish stopped by to talk about this project.

This 97-minute presentation is designed for everyone but mostly for people who “never really delved into Shakespeare,” said Cornish. The three-man group that performs the play will spend a little more time on iconic works such as Romeo and Juliet or Hamlett and “may change things” for less known plays according to Cook. Cornish also describes the play as non-stop “pure fun and hilarity.”

The Albuquerque Little Theatre will present this play until Sep. 11.

For more information, click here.