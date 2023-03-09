Will their bond last the test of time? The answer to that question is what unfolds in the play ‘Vanities’. Written by Jack Heifner, it is the latest production being put on by the Albuquerque Little Theater. It’s a play that follows three high school best friends their bond and how it evolves over time.

This comedy is a chronicle of the lives of three Texas girls. In 1963 Joanne, Kathy, and Mary are cheerleaders, five years later in their college sorority house, they are confronting their futures. In 1974 they reunite briefly in New York and their lives have diverged with their friendships.

Vanities will be from March 10-23, 2023. Masks will not be required at most performances however there will be one performance every weekend where masks will be required for all in attendance. For more information visit albuquerquelittletheatre.csstix.com.