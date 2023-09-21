The Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Albuquerque offers wellness, cultural, recreational, educational, and social enrichment to all community members. This fall, the Albuquerque JCC located on Wyoming Boulevard will be hosting a Book Fest and Author Series.

The events will take place from September 26 through October 26 and will consist of presentations, discussions, question-and-answer sessions, and more. The authors and books that will be featured in the series are as follows:

Judith Jenya | Memories Do Not Burn: A Memoir

Sylvie Bigar | Cassoulet Confessions: Food, France, Family, and the Stew that Saved My Soul

Lauren Belfer | Ashton Hall: A Novel

Scott Hershovitz | Nasty, Brutish, and Short: Adventures in Philosophy with Kids

Aaron Hamburger | Hotel Cuba: A Novel

Nina Simon | Mother-Daughter Murder Night

Throughout the Book Fest, authors will present their works in fiction, non-fiction, memoir, and cuisine writing. All authors will be appearing in person at the JCC located at 5520 Wyoming Boulevard. To learn more about this year’s authors, books, and events, visit the JCC’s website here.