Supported by the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce’s Convention and Tourism Department, the La Cosecha 2023 dual language conference is coming up. The event, which is the largest dual-language conference in the country, will take place from November 8 through November 11.

The event brings together educators and researchers to encourage connections and growth in the community. With over 3,000 attendees last year, the conference is gearing up for an even bigger 2023 event. The conference brings attendees from all over the world and is a great way to highlight the features of Albuquerque.

On Thursday, November 9, the conference will hold a comedy fundraiser featuring Carlos Medina, Korey Herrera, Zach Abeyta, and more in support of scholarships for bilingual teachers. Tickets to the comedy show can be purchased at this link.

The conference will include keynote speakers, professional presentations and workshops, learning sessions, visits to local schools, and more. The deadline to register for the conference is October 27; to register, click here.