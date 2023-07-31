The New Mexico Tech Council plays a vital role in uniting the tech community in New Mexico. The council organizes a variety of events throughout the year including the New Mexico Tech Summit.

The New Mexico Tech Summit is a two-day event where tech enthusiasts all gather. This summit can help them collaborate and innovate for the tech industry New Mexico. They want this event to be open and inclusive to the community. Anyone who is interested to learn and see how tech is everywhere is invited to attend the summit.

The Tech Summit will be September 7 and 8 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. For more information visit nmtechcouncil.org.