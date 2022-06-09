The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce works to promote local business, enhance economic opportunities, and educate the workforce. They joined New Mexico Living to give some updates about what they have going on in June.

They had a lot of new members join the chamber recently. These businesses have built their connection to build their presence within the community and enhance the work they do. A few Shannon Jacques Chief Development Officer highlighted are M’tucci’s, New Mexico Academy of Rock & Blues, and the Santa Fe Opera.

Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce has an event coming up. It is the Procurement Summit. The event will be on June 30 at the Sheraton Uptown. The event will include speakers, experts, keynotes, meet and greets, and more. Tickets for members will be $149 and non-members will be $199. To learn more, visit www.ahcnm.org/.