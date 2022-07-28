The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce added a few members to their organization in July. Chief Operating Officer Shannon Jacques tells what these additions mean to the group.

Jacques says they had “a great year” which shows “everybody is ready to get back into what they know about the community connecting and networking.” She also gave a shoutout to their newest members including the American Heart Association.

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce will also organize a fundraising golf tournament on Sep. 1.

For more information, click here.