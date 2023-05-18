Founded back in 1976 The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce launched its Convention and Tourism (C&T) Department. The department is used to help recognize the Duke City globally as a destination for tourism and conventions, specifically to the Native American and Hispanic markets. Now the chamber is taking initiatives in international trade.

The International Trade Committee is available now at the Hipano Chamber and what they do is connect people, not only locally but internationally. They meet every other month with different organizations throughout the community including the universities. The committee meets with organizations that might be interested in taking their products further than just locally but take them internationally to some of their contacts in other countries. Doing these trades plays a major role in New Mexico’s economy. For more information, visit ahcnm.org.