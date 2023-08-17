Honoring companies and business owners that demonstrate a strong commitment to the economic impact and cultural diversity of our business community is the purpose behind the Hispanic Heritage Awards. This ceremony highlights those businesses in Albuquerque’s community that go above and beyond.

The Hispanic Heritage Awards will be Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Hotel Albuquerque in Old Town at 6 p.m. Businesses can still be nominated at this time. The nomination period closes at August 25 at 5 p.m.

Sponsorships, tables, and tickets are available for sale at ahcnm.org. Submit nominations at ahcnm.org/hispanic-heritage-awards-2023.