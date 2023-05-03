The New Mexico Jerky Fest is happening for the first time ever and it’s taking place in just a few days. The New Mexico Jerky Fest is a member of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce an organization that’s dedicated to improving economic development, opportunities, and education in Albuquerque.

Right now the Hispano Chamber support and highlight 100 small businesses.

New Mexico Jerky Fest is the southwest’s premier Jerky Festival Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are bringing together the best jerky companies, 100+ vendors, live music, food, drinks, show cars, a cow petting zoo for kids, and more. Tickets are $10, to purchase a ticket click here. You will also get $10 of free play at the casino. For more information visit isleta.com.