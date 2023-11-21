Bringing together industry partners, breaching tough conversations, and educating the community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is making a big impact on the local community. The chamber is furthering its reach with the Latina Equal Pay Summit on Friday, December 8.

The summit will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The gathering is aimed at finding ways to close the salary gap and raise the financial net worth of Latina women in the state.

The event will include workshops, speakers, networking, and much more. Registration for the event ends on December 6; to register for the event or to learn more, click here.